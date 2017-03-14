House fire near Stratosphere displaces 7 people

Seven people were displaced from their home near the Stratosphere after their house caught fire late night Monday.

Arriving Las Vegas and Clark County fire departments found heavy smoke coming from a rear bedroom and throughout a small one-story, wood-frame house on the 2100 block of Santa Paula Drive about 11:05 p.m., according to a Las Vegas Fire Department release.

The American Red Cross assisted five adults and two children, public information officer Tim Szymanski wrote in a release. Firefighters controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.

The fire’s cause wasn’t yet known, and damage hadn’t been estimated.

No injuries were reported.