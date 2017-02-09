Jazmin Honorato Espana, killed in garbage truck accident, remembered for kindness, love of reading

The 11-year-old girl killed after she was hit by a garbage truck in the southeast valley Wednesday has been identified by her family as Jazmin Honorato Espana.

Family members prayed and cried at a shrine of candles and flowers left at the southeast corner of the South Sandhill and East Viking roads intersection late Wednesday night.

Encarnacion Espana remembered her daughter’s kindness, smarts and her love of reading. She read everything, Espana said. She recalled being worried when Jazmin didn’t come home from school at her usual time. She learned of Jazmin’s death when somebody at Jazmin’s school — Woodbury Middle School — came to Espana’s house to tell her.

Jazmin’s cousin, 16-year-old Jullsa, helped interpret for Espana and said it was hard to process Jazmin’s death.

“We were just having fun last night,” Jullsa said. “That was my little cousin, and she was a very sweet girl.”

She remembered she would playfully tease her little cousin, and Jazmin never retaliated.

“She would never say anything bad about us, she would just go along with it,” Jullsa said.

Several hours earlier, Jazmin was standing with two friends at the corner of South Sandhill and East Viking about 2:45 p.m. as a 2003 Republic Services garbage truck was traveling north on Sandhill Road and was trying to make a right turn onto Viking Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When the traffic light turned green for the garbage truck, witnesses told investigators the trio of children hesitated to cross Viking Road at the same time the truck driver hesitated to make the turn, police said.

The 11-year-old began crossing the street and was struck by the side of the truck, Metro Sgt. Robert Stauffer said. He cited “strong indications” that the rear wheel of the truck struck Jazmin. Witnesses reported she might have been turned around, talking to her friends as she stepped into the road, he said. She died at the scene.

“This is a hard one,” Stauffer said.

A Metro release later said the driver didn’t appear impaired.

Jullsa said she hadn’t spoken with Jazmin’s friends, but her understanding of the incident was, “All they heard was a gasp, and then she instantly died.”

The family had yet to see Jazmin’s body as of late Wednesday.

“We just never expected this to happen at all,” Jullsa said.

