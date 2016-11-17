Las Vegas animal cruelty unit coming down on cases valleywide

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit hit the streets a year ago, and already the unit said it has many accomplishments.

The unit was formed last November and is composed of one sergeant and two detectives. It is partnered with city and county animal control departments, The Animal Foundation and the Desert Inn Animal Hospital and investigates cases ranging from cockfighting and dog-fighting circles, animal poisoning, animal cruelty, abuse or neglect and injury or abuse to police animals. The unit is also responsible for attending necropsies and attending court hearings.

Crimes against animals became a felony in Nevada in 2013 and can carry a one- to four-year prison sentence or a fine of up to $5,000. Before the unit, Detective Sandra Southwell said the district attorney’s office determined that animal abuse crimes were being underinvestigated.

Unlike animal control officers, the detectives can issue search warrants to recover animals or evidence of animal cruelty, arrest suspects at the crime scene and access all of Metro’s resources to help with the investigations. Southwell added that the unit is also on the scene to protect animal control officers from pet owners who become confrontational.

Jason Allswang, chief of code enforcement who works with animal control, said the partnership with the unit is a great asset to animal control.

“We can get things done much quicker, and the resources they bring provide a higher level of documentation,” Allswang said.

Southwell said since its creation, the unit has helped more than 1,400 animals of different species, convicted eight people with felonies and has multiple success stories with starved animals that were rescued and adopted after their recovery.

She said the unit has an average of 20 cases per month and believes that’s just the “tip of iceberg” of animal cruelty in Clark County.

At a community forum held Oct. 16 at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., Southwell told attendees that many crimes toward animals have an impact on people. The detective listed the names of infamous serial killers — such as Jeffrey Dahmer — who admitted to violent acts on animals before they harmed people.

Southwell said dog fighting and cockfighting circles, such as the operation in an east Las Vegas home that was broken up in August, not only hurt the animals but also bring in drugs and illegal firearms to the areas where they operate.

Many of Southwell’s first cases on the animal cruelty unit also involved situations with domestic violence. Southwell said it’s not uncommon for aggressors to control their victims by hurting or threatening to kill their pet. The animal cruelty unit will begin training other Metro officers to look out for signs of animal cruelty when they investigate domestic violence cases.

“It’s not about just the animals; it’s a bigger picture and literally left untapped by a lot of law enforcement,” Southwell said.

Southwell encourages the public to report all crimes involving animals to the police or animal control.

“Don’t think that it’s just animal,” Southwell said. “It’s not just an animal — it’s a living, breathing creature that can suffer, and they feel pain.”

To report a crime against an animal, call Clark County Animal Control at 702-455-7710.

