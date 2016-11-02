Las Vegas book briefs for Nov. 3-9, 2016

Alumni Reading Series: UNLV Master of Fine Arts alumni Mani Rao, the author of nine poetry books and two books in translation from Sanskrit, is slated to speak from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Rogers Literature & Law Building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Street stories: Author Mark Hall-Patton, administrator for the Clark County Museum System, plans to talk about the practical jokes, love stories, friendships and family dedications behind local street names at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Visit lvccld.org.

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival: Special guests James Robinson, J.H. Williams III, Scott Koblish, Amy Chu, Jay Edidin, Miles Stokes, The Velveteen Band and more are set to be featured at the ninth annual festival scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. The free all-ages event is set to include craft workshops, panel discussions, a vendor marketplace, an artists alley, food trucks, live music, film screenings (including a screening of “Neil Gaiman: Dream Dangerously”), kids’ crafts and face painting. Visit vegasvalleycomicbookfestival.org.

Signing to support rescue: Local authors Vicki-Ann Bush, Susan Johnson and Matt Kaufman are scheduled to sign books to benefit Wagging Tails Rescue from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at BooksOrBooks, 3460 E. Sunset Road, Suite R. Visit booksorbooks.com.

Paradox event: Local author H.S. Rivney plans to sign copies of her new book “Paradox: The Alien Genome” from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at the 221 Restaurant and Bar inside the JW Marriott, 221 N. Rampart. Visit hsrivney.com.

National Novel Writing Month: Each November, NaNoWriMo encourages writers to craft the first draft of a 50,000-word novel in a month. Visit nanowrimo.org. The Las Vegas Romance Writers plan a NaNoWriMo group writing celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Sundance Grill in the Silverton, 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Visit lvrwa.org.

Stagecoach Mary signing: Erich Hicks is set to sign copies of his book “Mary Fields aka Stagecoach Mary” at 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble.

Coffee chat: Local authors Susan Johnson and Vicki-Ann Bush plan to speak at a Meet the Author Coffee and Conversation event from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at Mother Ship Coffee, 2709 N. Green Valley Parkway.

Steinbeck on Writing: A show and tell by philanthropist and avid book collector Beverly Rogers featuring Steinbeck books from her personal collection is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Emerging Writers Series: Dustin M. Hoffman, author of the story collection “One Hundred-Knuckled Fist,” is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Rogers Literature & Law Building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Broke book: Daymond John plans to sign copies of his book “The Power of Broke: How Empty Pockets and a Shoestring Budget Can Become Your Greatest Competitive Advantage” at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble.

Deep editing: Margie Lawson, known for helping writers learn deep psychologically-based editing techniques, is slated to put on a master class from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. The fee, which includes lunch, is $50 for members of the Las Vegas Romance Writers and $75 for nonmembers. Visit lvrwa.org.

Fit Fuel signing: Chef Robert Irvine is slated to sign copies of his newest book “Fit Fuel: A Chef’s Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit, and Living Your Best Life” during a meet and greet from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Tropicana Las Vegas, 3801 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The event is set to coincide with the 13th annual Military Culinary Competition to be hosted by the hotel. Visit troplv.com/vetdaycookoff.

Vicki-Ann Bush signing: The local author plans to sign copies of her thriller “Room 629” at 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble.

Hiking chat: “Hiking Las Vegas” author Branch Whitney is scheduled to speak from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Visit lvccld.org.

Mafia empires: Selwyn Raab plans to share inside stories and talk about the newly updated 20th anniversary edition of “Five Families: The Rise, Decline, and Resurgence of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Empires” at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. The event is free with paid museum admission. Visit themobmuseum.org.

Las Vegas Writers Group: Freelance editor Toni Briegel is scheduled to talk about the role of editors in the writing process during a meeting of the Las Vegas Writers Group at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. The meeting fee is $5. Visit meetup.com/Las-Vegas-Writers.

Book art: The exhibit “Page by Page: Artist Books and Drawings by Karen Baldner” is scheduled to be on display through Nov. 19 in the College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery at the North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. Visit sites.csn.edu/artgallery.

Literary Pin-ups: The opening for Joshua Weinberg’s art exhibit “Famous Literary Characters Reimagined” is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Cookbook dinner: Mario Batali plans to present recipes from his new “Big American Cookbook” during a dinner scheduled to feature passed appetizers, corn muffins, pierogies, cioppino, bison steaks, scalloped potatoes, Texas caviar, Boston cream pie and more at 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at B&B Ristorante at The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is limited to 40. Tickets are $135, which includes dinner, cocktails and an autographed copy of the book. Visit bandbristorante.com.

Neon Lit: A fiction, nonfiction and poetry series featuring writers from the UNLV Master of Fine Arts and Ph.D. program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. one Friday a month at The Writer’s Block, 1020 E. Fremont St. Events are scheduled Nov. 18, Jan. 27, Feb. 24, March 31 and April 28. Visit thewritersblock.org.

Bob Newhart: The comedian and best-selling author is set to speak at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets start at $29. Visit thesmithcenter.com.

Writing Workshop: A full-day publishing conference featuring instructor Chuck Sambuchino and agents Jennifer March Soloway, Carlie Webber, Thao Le, Patricia Nelson, Paul S. Levine, Jill Marr, Jamie Bodnar Drowley and Annie Bomke is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Embassy Suites, 4315 Swenson St. Visit lasvegaswritingworkshop.com.

Tellabration: Members of the Nevada Storytelling Guild plan to perform tales during a festival scheduled from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. Visit lvccld.org.

Ballet bunny: Robert Beck is slated to sign copies of his children’s book “A Bunny in the Ballet” at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble.

Pen & Palette: Local authors Eric James Miller, Stephen Murray, Nancy Nelson, Heather Silvio, Rena Winters and Dave Wollert are set to do short presentations on their books from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a signing from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Corner Gallery inside The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220.

BMI Anniversary: Joshua Wolf Shenk is scheduled to host a 10th anniversary celebration for the Black Mountain Institute featuring Wole Soyinka, Cheryl Strayed, Charles Bock, Tom Bissell, Olivia Clare and Vu Tran from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov 21 in the Student Union & Event Services building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. The event is free, but RSVPs are required. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Wiseguy Speaker Series: The Mob Museum director of content Geoff Schumacher, author of “Howard Hughes: Power, Paranoia & Palace Intrigue,” plans a multimedia presentation on the history of Hughes’ secret arrival into Las Vegas set to feature a rare recording of Hughes’ voice at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. The event is free with paid museum admission. Visit themobmuseum.org.

Lenora McClellan: The author is scheduled to sign copies of her book “With My Father’s Blessing: Choosing Abstinence In A Lascivious World” at 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the 567 N. Stephanie St. Barnes & Noble.

Roger DeBlanck: The author of “The Destruction of Silence” is set to speak from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Atria Sunlake, 3250 S. Fort Apache Road. Call 702-628-5963.

Norman Finkelstein: A poetry reading by Finkelstein is scheduled at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Rogers Literature & Law Building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Library Tree Lane: The annual Friends of Henderson Public Libraries benefit set to feature guest author William Kent Krueger is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 in Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. Board members say this event may be the last Library Tree Lane. Visit hendersonlibraries.com.

Delectable Intellectual: Jennifer Rennels, Michael Borer and Rebecca Gill are set to speak during a lunchtime chat at noon Dec. 2 in the Rogers Literature & Law Building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Sack lunches are welcome. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Critique event: Trident Media Group agent Mark Gottlieb is slated to participate in a Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators One Agent At a Time manuscript critique event scheduled from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Sperling-Kronberg-Mack Holocaust Resource Center, 4794 S. Eastern Ave., Suite A. Critiques are $55 and are available only to SCBWI members. Members can attend without a critique for $30. Nonmember registration is set to open Nov. 14. Space is limited, and critique requests must be in by Nov. 1. Visit tinyurl.com/agentattime.

Tom Lutz: Author and founder of the Los Angeles Review of Books Tom Lutz is slated to read from and sign “And the Monkey Learned Nothing: Dispatches from a Life in Transit” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org. Lutz is also slated to present a craft talk on publishing at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 in the Black Mountain Institute Library in the Rogers Literature & Law building at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Visit blackmountaininstitute.org.

Copper Black Mystery: Local author Megan Edwards is slated to launch “Getting Off on Frank Sinatra: A Copper Black Mystery,” her new book about aspiring journalist Copper Black, with a reading and signing at 7 p.m. March 14 at The Writer’s Block, 1020 E. Fremont St. Visit thewritersblock.org.

ONGOING EVENTS

Rainbow Writer’s Group: A new LGBTQIA+ writers group designed to provide a safe place to critique each other’s work without judgment or censorship is set to meet at 3:15 p.m. Saturdays at La Maison de Maggie, 3455 S. Durango Drive, Suite 112. Visit lvrainbowwriters.com.

Books for Louisiana:Nevada Oral and Facial Surgery, with offices at 6950 Smoke Ranch Road, Suite 200, and 1525 W. Warm Springs Road, Suite 125, is hosting a book drive to help restock school library shelves in flood-stricken Louisiana. Books can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Visit nevadaoralandfacialsurgery.com or call 702-360-8918. Lexus of Las Vegas, 6600 W. Sahara Ave., and Lexus of Henderson, 7736 Eastgate Road, are also collecting books for flood victims. Donations can be dropped off in the parts departments.

Online fiction: Overton resident Elizabeth Trombley offers free short stories for readers 12 or older at her website, authorinwaiting.com.

Writers club: The Aliante Library Writers Club is scheduled to meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Aliante Library, 2400 W. Deer Springs Way. Email facilitator Glory Wade at glorywadewriter@gmail.com.

Poets corner: The West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd., plans to host poets corner readings with Keith Brantley at 7 p.m. the first and third Friday of each month. Call 702-229-4800.

Science fiction and fantasy writing group: Readers, writers and editors of science fiction and fantasy are invited to check out a new group scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Saturdays in meeting room two at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway. Call 702-334-0204.

Barnes & Noble writing group: The 2191 N. Rainbow Blvd. Barnes & Noble plans to host a writing critique group at 5:15 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month. The group is limited to the first 20 participants per meeting. Sign up at meetup.com/las-vegas-creative-writing-class.

Henderson Writers Group: The Henderson Writers Group plans to meet from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays in Room C-2 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. Meetings are typically canceled on holidays. Visit hendersonwritersgroup.com.

Memoir-writing workshops: An ongoing series of free four-week memoir-writing workshops is scheduled at noon Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays at the Las Vegas FamilySearch Genealogy Library, 509 S. Ninth St. Four-week sessions are set to begin the first week of every month. Call 702-382-9695.