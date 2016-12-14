Las Vegas, Clark County fire crews battle blaze on E. Desert Inn Road

Las Vegas fire crews are battling a large fire in the southeast Valley early Wednesday morning

Clark County Fire Department crews are continue to knock down flames at an abandoned NV Energy building at 3350 E. Desert Inn Road. The building hasn’t been occupied for several years and is known to be a place of refuge for vagrants, according to a CCFD news release.

The call came in out about 3 a.m.

Clark County Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Touchstone said their was no indication anyone was inside and that the building was a vacant hybrid one- and two-story structure.

When crews arrived they could see flames shooting from the center of the two-story section of the building, Touchstone said. The outer portion of the building was fortified with concrete walls and heavy gates and doors. Fire crews had to cut through the gates and doors. By the time crews were able to assess how to attack the fire, they decided to fight it defensively, mainly because there was no “immediate life safety issues.”

Thick black and gray smoke shrouded the building as flames were visible from the roof.

Heavy, heavy smoke. Near Desert Inn and Pecos pic.twitter.com/Fotc69rzEZ — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) December 14, 2016

Desert Inn remained closed between South Mojave and Pecos roads.

Fire crews were somewhat familiar with the building having inspected it previously as a possible fire hazard and because of the building being lived in by squatters.

Angle from Desert Inn near Pecos pic.twitter.com/J08JfvcCKI — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) December 14, 2016

