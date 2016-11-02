Las Vegas’ First Friday to celebrate voting with Suffrage theme

The First Friday arts festival is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Nov 3 at venues throughout the 18b Arts District, near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Main Street. In celebration of the upcoming election, the theme for November is suffrage, the right to vote. Live entertainment, artists’ booths, food vendors and more are planned. The event is set to include a farmer’s market with chef demos, gourmet food trucks and the Don Julio’s Tasting Lounge. Las Vegas Academy’s Theater Department has a special performance scheduled at 6:30 p.m.

This month’s featured artist is Daniel Holbrook, The Stencil Artista. He is set to do a live art show on the Mission Building with the theme Love Everyone.

East Colorado Avenue from Main to Third streets is also set to be closed, and Youth Outdoor Unity is set to have children’s activities and a petting zoo, dancing, Lego building, robotics and Trax2U. The area is also set to have art at City of the World and more food trucks.

Admission is free. On-street and paid parking is available close to the event, but spaces fill up early. Visitors are cautioned to avoid parking in unauthorized parking areas — such as vacant lots — as vehicles may be subject to towing.

The foundation has partnered with Lyft and has planned a drop-off and pick-up point on Coolidge Avenue and First Street. Entering the code firstfridaylv qualifies first-time users for a $50 ride credit.

Preview Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 offers a more low-key event. The preview presents an opportunity to see many of the galleries and shows before the Friday crowds.

Galleries planning to participate in November’s First Friday include:

The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd.

First Floor

— 303 North Studio: The Torrit Grey Show featuring works by artist James Henninger and Amos Martinez using torrit grey, a color manufactured by combining all of the colors of pigments into one paint. Visit tinyurl.com/303north or call 702-742-4021.

— 17 Moons Art Studio: Assemblages by Michael Delacruz in the gallery’s new, larger space on the first floor. Visit 17moons.com or call 702-245-7725.

— Jana’s RedRoom: Small works by local artists appropriate for gifts in preparation for the holiday season. Visit janasredroom.com or call 702-454-3709.

— Joseph Watson Gallery: New and classic works by Joseph Watson. Visit josephwatsoncollection.com or call 858-733-2135.

— Perception Gallery: Photography by Lucy Wu and John Wright. Visit perceptiongallery.com or call Wu at 702-525-9517 or Wright at 702-285-6283.

— Sin City Gallery: “City of Angels,” works by Jeff Wack. Visit sincitygallery.com or call 702-608-2461.

— Twisted Artist Gallery: “Day of the Dead,” a group show featuring work inspired by the holiday. Visit twistedartistgallery.com or call 702-813-8428.

— Wonderland Gallery: Work by featured artists Glynn Galloway and Das Frank. Visit tinyurl.com/wlgart or call 702-686-4010.

Second Floor

— The Corner Gallery: “Who Wood?”, featuring art by woodworker Dan Black and 2- and 3-D works by Nevada and California woodworkers, including Lynn Jordan and Steven G. McClain and Ben Karlesen. Also work by resident artist Austin Bowles. Visit lasvegascornergallery.com or call 702-501-9219.

— Dray Studio & Gallery: Paintings by Dray. Visit instagram.com/draydizzle1 or call 415-748-0713.

— MacSual Studio: Color play painting on clothing and accessories by Sheridee Hopper. The work will only be on display and for sale on First Fridays. Visit tinyurl.com/macsual or call 512-663-8115.

— Obsidian Fine Art, formerly SaVx Gallery: Works by gallery owners Steve Anthony and Mandy Joy. Visit tinyurl.com/obsidianfineartgallery or call 702-540-9331.

— Peace N art Studio: Works by Alexander P. Huerta. Visit tinyurl.com/pnas16 or call 702-465-8247.

— The Cube: “Deconstruction” by Eric Burwell. Visit thecubelv.com or call 702-483-8844.

— The Nevada Humanities Program Gallery: “Journalism Saves Lives: Honoring the Las Vegas Sun’s Pulitzer Prize for Public Service,” an exhibition presented in conjunction with the nationwide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prize. In 2009, the Las Vegas Sun was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its investigation into the root causes behind the deaths of construction workers that occurred on the Las Vegas Strip — a lack of enforcement of safety regulations. The exhibition chronicles the Sun’s coverage of these issues and the emotional toll the deaths took on workers’ families with photography, video, and the original Sun articles. Visit nevadahumanities.org or call 702-800-4670.

— Nevada Light Gallery: Photography by AJ Pagano and Nick Percell. Visit nevadalightgallery.com or call 702-523-5306.

Other Galleries

— Bash Fine Art, 1009 S. Main St.: “Dark Matters – The Ways of Joseph Balsamo,” a group show featuring the works of Stefanie Vega, Sheri Debow, Chris Leib, Sandra Yagi, Lee Harvey Roswell, Jeff Christensen, Bob Dob, David Van Gough, Chris Leib, Helena Reis, Candice Angelini, Rusty Sherrill, Christophe Prades and Tank. Visit bashfineart.com or call 702-998-2808.

— City of the World, 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd.: A solo show of impressionistic oils and acrylics by Toni Scheltron. Visit cityoftheworld.org or call 702-523-5306.

— Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St.: “What goes Bump in the Night,” a nationally juried group show featuring spooky and weird clay art juried by Robert LaWarre. Visit clayartsvegas.com or call 702-375-4147. The show switches out to a holiday show mid-month

Downtown spaces, 1800 Industrial Road, plans to celebrate First Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 4 Visit tinyurl.com/dtspaces fordetails. Confirmed activities include:

— Bubblegum Gallery: “Day Of The Dead” group show.

— Culture Collective: Work by artists Justin White, Marina Gendy and Ashley Swarts

— Heartbroken Reality: “Cold-Hearted Season.”

— Roux & Bones: Open doors and First Friday specials.

— Skin City Gallery: “The Incarceration of Cherry Biscuits,” featuring work by Dr. Lepper inspired by a recent run-in with the police and the subsequent time spent in jail. Live body painting and live music.

— ToyBoxx: Hungry Cloud plays live.

— NEST, Jazzees Art, Cristina Paulos, Yoga Kandy and ISI are all set to have open studios.

All venues are set to collect donations of sealed sanitary products to kick off their November drive. All donations are set to go to Safe House and Shade Tree shelters.

