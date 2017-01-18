Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash near downtown

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash near downtown early Wednesday.

The intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street is closed while Metropolitan Police Department officers work the scene.

Metropolitan police Lt. David Gordon confirmed it was a fatal crash.

Police received a call about a crash around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a mangled motorcycle in the intersection.

No further information was immediately available.

