Las Vegas police investigating fatal crash near downtown

The intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street is closed while Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a fatal accident. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash near downtown early Wednesday.

The intersection of East St. Louis Avenue and Fremont Street is closed while Metropolitan Police Department officers work the scene.

Metropolitan police Lt. David Gordon confirmed it was a fatal crash.

Police received a call about a crash around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a mangled motorcycle in the intersection.

No further information was immediately available.

