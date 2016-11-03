Las Vegas teachers get Junior League grants to pursue projects outside of schools’ budgets

Oct. 17 wasn’t just a great day for those in favor of a new football stadium.

Checks from the Junior League of Las Vegas were presented to a number of Clark County School District teachers. These contributions allow teachers to pursue projects that otherwise wouldn’t be part of their school’s budget.

A women’s educational and charitable organization, the 70-year-old local Junior League has been offering education grants “that strive to enhance student learning” for 31 years. For the 2016-17 school year, a record 127 grant requests were received. With 25 Junior League members on hand, each request was reviewed and rated three separate times in one night. At stake were grants of $1,000 each for elementary school teachers and $1,500 for middle and high school teachers. Twenty-eight grants were awarded.

Theresa Corry of Hollingsworth STEAM Academy, 1776 E. Ogden Ave., was a first-time recipient. Corry is a learning strategist who plans to implement an Elementary Medical Doctor Certificate Program. This program introduces elementary school children to the idea of working in a medical profession by simulating experiences in medical fields. The program requires the purchase of items such as blood pressure cuffs and lab jackets .

“I’ve introduced this program, which incorporates language arts and science, at other schools,” Corry said. “Months and even years later, the students remember this experience. Our hope is that our participating third-, fourth- and fifth-graders will also know they can grow up to be anything they want to be.”

Other grant projects involved the purchase of ukuleles for classroom and choir use, microscopes and slides, books, stools and materials for a classroom library, the expansion of a robotics program for students with low skill levels in math and science and small group counseling with the use of games, activities and art therapy.

The teachers selected were invited to a Teacher Grant Recipient Reception at Junior League headquarters — the Antonio Morelli House, 861 Bridger St.. Twenty-five of the winning teachers attended the reception, which included food and drink, a welcome from Junior League President Jen White and check presentations by Katie Kerestesi, the league’s education grants chairwoman.

White noted that the Junior League is excited to help teachers make “dreams come true” for local classrooms. Kerestesi thanked the teachers for their hard work “day and night” and noted that in the years that the Junior League has offered education grants, $650,000 has been awarded to local teachers.

The 2016-17 grant total is $30,416.54.

Teachers awarded grants signed a contract understanding that a Junior League member will be assigned to each teacher and that in the future, Junior League members may be making classroom visits to see the grant in action. Before the end of the school year, the granted teachers will submit a report and pictures of their project and receipts for the materials purchased.

