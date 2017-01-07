Las Vegas woman charged with abusing mother at pipeline protest camp in North Dakota

CANNON BALL, N.D. — A woman is charged with abusing her elderly mother while the two were at an encampment where protesters of the Dakota Access oil pipeline were staying.

Fifty-eight-year-old Kathleen Bennett of Las Vegas is charged in Morton County with endangering a vulnerable adult.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, authorities say Bennett’s 82-year-old mother was discovered Dec. 6 and was zip-tied to a wheelchair. She was evacuated to the Prairie Knights Casino during a blizzard and got lost in the shuffle. On Dec. 17, she was found again, this time in a cold, cluttered teepee.

Police say she had numerous bruises and other medical issues.

An arrest warrant was issued for Bennett. A working number for her wasn’t immediately available and The Associated Press could not reach her for comment Friday.