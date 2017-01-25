1 in critical condition after crash near Silver Sevens, National Atomic Testing Museum

One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday evening crash near Silver Sevens and the National Atomic Testing Museum.

The crash happened just before 6:40 p.m. near East Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve summers said.

East Flamingo Road is blocked while police investigate. Drivers should avoid the area.

