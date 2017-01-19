1 dead, 4 hospitalized after fire guts apartment in central Las Vegas

One person is dead and four people are in the hospital after an apartment fire in the central Las Vegas Valley early Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Las Vegas Fire Department quickly doused the fire, reported at 12:45 p.m., at 833 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near H Street. The fire gutted the small, one-story unit, public information officer Tim Szymanski said. When crews entered the unit, they found a body.

A family of five lived in the apartment, Szymanski said. Two teenagers escaped the unit from a back window. The father was taken to the hospital for smoke and burn injuries. Firefighters pulled a young girl from the burning apartment. She is “very critical,” he said.

Szymanski said he had no information on the age of the person who died.

As of 2:45 a.m., crews were waiting for Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives and the Clark County coroner to arrive, which Szymanski said was typical for fatal fires.

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known. Damage to the unit was estimated at $35,000.

