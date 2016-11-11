1 dead after car crash in central Las Vegas Valley

One person is dead after a possible medical episode resulting in a crash Friday morning.

About 9 a.m. officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Sahara Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard, Metro said in a media release.

A Dodge was traveling south on South Valley View Boulevard in the left turn lane. A Hyunadi was traveling north on South Valley View Boulevard and crossed into the opposing southbound lanes. The left front of the Hyundai struck the left front of the Dodge resulting in moderate damage.

The 52-year-old driver of the Hyundai was unresponsive and taken to Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police believe the man may have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash. His death will not be counted as a traffic related fatality unless the Clark County coroner’s office determines the cause and manner of death was attributed to the collision.

The 31-year-old driver of the Dodge was uninjured and did not seem to be impaired.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office when once next of kin has been notified.

