One person was injured when a school bus crashed into a wall Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. near Ann Road and Durango Drive, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

No students were on the bus when it crashed, the department said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.