1 person injured after car crashes into East Sahara bus stop

A car crashed into a bus stop and injured one person Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 8 a.m., Metro responded to the crash at East Sahara Avenue and South Sandhill Road, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

One person has a “possible broken foot or leg,” Rogers said. The person was injured by the bus stop structure and taken to University Medical Center. The extent of injuries are unknown at this time, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Westbound lanes on Sahara were closed for the investigation.

