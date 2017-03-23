1 person injured in townhouse fire in east Las Vegas

One person was helped from a townhouse and hospitalized after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

The Clark County Fire Department received a call of a fire about 5:40 a.m. at 250 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, near Boulder Highway and U.S. 95

Firefighters were told somebody was inside the two-story townhouse, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan wrote in a media release.

The release said arriving units found a two-story townhouse with “large amounts of smoke and flame” coming from the building.

Crews found a person inside and brought them out of the building. They was taken to University Medical Center. Injuries were not immediately known.

The fire department had the fire out about 5:55 a.m.

The fire was under investigation, the release said, and damage was not yet estimated.

The Las Vegas Fire Department helped with the call.

