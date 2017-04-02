2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

Two people escaped a house fire in the east valley uninjured, the Clark County Fire Department said.

About 2:15 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 4411 Newton Drive near East Tropicana Avenue, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

Arriving firefighters noticed smoke and flames showing from the structure’s side. Crews had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes, Cassell said.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is helping three adults and two pets displaced by the fire.

The fire’s cause is under investigation; damages have not been undetermined.

