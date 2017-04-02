Posted 

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

8289836_web1_newtonfire_8289836.jpg
(Clark County Fire Department)

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

8289836_web1_img_3519_8289836.jpg
(Clark County Fire Department)

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

8289836_web1_img_3521_8289836.jpg
(Clark County Fire Department)

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

8289836_web1_img_3525_8289836.jpg
(Clark County Fire Department)

2 escape east Las Vegas house fire uninjured

8289836_web1_img_3526_8289836.jpg
(Clark County Fire Department)

By Jessica Terrones
Las Vegas Review-Journal

Two people escaped a house fire in the east valley uninjured, the Clark County Fire Department said.

About 2:15 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 4411 Newton Drive near East Tropicana Avenue, Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

Arriving firefighters noticed smoke and flames showing from the structure’s side. Crews had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes, Cassell said.

Two occupants were home at the time of the fire and escaped unharmed. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is helping three adults and two pets displaced by the fire.

The fire’s cause is under investigation; damages have not been undetermined.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

 