2 men killed in Saturday night crash in northwest Las Vegas

Two men are dead and another has been arrested after a crash Saturday night in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Just after 8:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road, police said. A Hyundai Sonata was making a U-turn when the front of a Chevrolet Camaro struck the left side of the Sonata.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet was speeding. The two men riding in the Hyundai were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25 -year-old man driving the Chevrolet was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center, police said. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested on two counts of driving under the influence involving death and two counts of reckless driving involving death.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identity of the deceased once their family has been notified.

Police are investigating the crash.

