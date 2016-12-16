Posted Updated 

2 people dead, others injured after 2-car crash in central Las Vegas

A police car guides traffic south on Jones Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, where a two-car crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The road is now open in both directions. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A street sweeper cleans Jones Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, where a two-car crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The road is now open in both directions. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A crash at West Oakey and South Jones boulevards late Thursday, Dec.16, 2016, prompted police to shut down the intersection. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash at West Oakey and South Jones boulevards late Thursday, Dec.16, 2016, prompted police to shut down the intersection. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two people are dead after a Thursday night crash in the central valley.

The two-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near West Oakey and South Jones boulevards, according to Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Meltzer said other people were injured in the crash, but the number of people and extent of injuries was unclear.

The intersection of reopened at 7:15 a.m., Meltzer said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will identify the two people who died after their next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 