2 people hurt, 5 dogs dead in mobile home fire in southeast Las Vegas

Two people are in the hospital and five dogs are dead Wednesday afternoon following a mobile home fire in the southeast valley.

The fire broke out about 12:20 p.m. at 3540 Death Valley Drive, near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Boulevard. Responding firefighters were met with a large volume of smoke and flame coming from the mobile home, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

Clark County firefighters contained the blaze by 12:50 p.m. with the help of the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Two people in the mobile home were transported to an area hospital but are in stable condition, the statement said. Firefighters also attempted to resuscitate two dogs, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Five dogs in all died.

It is unknown how many people were displaced as a result of the fire. The fire’s cause and origin point are under investigation.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.