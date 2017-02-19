2 Treasure Island employees suffer smoke inhalation after elevator overheats

Two Treasure Island employees suffered smoke inhalation after an elevator overheated Saturday afternoon.

About 3:10 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to Treasure Island, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Initial reports came in as a fire on one of the elevator rooms. However, when crews arrived there was no fire, but there was smoke coming from an overheating elevator motor, Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

There was light smoke on the 36th floor and two employees were treated for smoke inhalation but were not taken to the hospital, Steinbeck said.

