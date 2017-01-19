2,000 without power in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Several thousand NV Energy customers in the northwest Las Vegas Valley are without power Thursday.

The outage stretched from the area surrounding Centennial Center Boulevard to North Hualapai Way. At 12:20 p.m. there were about 14,000 customers without power in the area, but 10 minutes later only 2000 were affected by the outage.

NV Energy estimates power will be restored between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the outage map.

Customers in the area can expect the outage to end between 1 and 3 p.m. today, per @NVEnergy outage map pic.twitter.com/ykT5ezgT4U — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) January 19, 2017

