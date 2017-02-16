6 hospitalized — 1 in critical condition — after fiery crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Six people were hospitalized — one in critical condition — late Wednesday after a fiery crash at West Charleston Boulevard and South Arville Street.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank.

After the collision, the car caught fire and debris littered the roadway, Hank said.

“The impact basically tore the motorcycle in half,” Sgt. Robert Stauffer said, “ejected both riders over the top of the vehicle.”

Fuel spilled from the destroyed motorcycle and ignited.

Stauffer said two people were on the motorcycle and four people were inside the car. All six were taken to University Medical Center. The motorcycle driver was critically injured, he said, but the other five people hurt had less serious injuries. Nobody was burned. The four people inside the car escaped before it caught fire. Stauffer said they remained at the crash site for a bit before they were taken to UMC.

“They received relatively minor injuries for a crash of this type,” he said.

The motorcycle was heading east on Charleston in the left lane while the car was in the left turn lane on westbound Charleston, Stauffer said. He said the car began to turn left “into the path of the motorcycle” and the motorcycle attempted to brake.

Police were looking at surveillance video from local businesses. He said video police had seen as of 11:30 p.m. showed the crash but not the traffic lights.

Referencing recent fatalmotorcycle crashes, Stauffer said more people are taking their bikes on the road.

“It’s going to happen every time it gets warm,” he said.

He said impairment was not suspected and speed didn’t appear to play a significant role in the Charleston and Arville collision.

Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

The intersection was closed as police investigated.

