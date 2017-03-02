Aiming to shoo bees, people set fire to home, firefighters say

Two people set fire to their central Las Vegas home Wednesday afternoon to take care of a bee problem, firefighters said.

The occupants told fire investigators they were using fire to get rid of bees in a kitchen exhaust pipe that led to the house’s roof.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded about noon to Shifting Sands Drive, near West Washington Avenue and North Jones Boulevard. Firefighters were met with a fire in the attic under the roof tile, the Fire Department said in a statement. The blaze took at least half an hour to extinguish.

No one was injured, but at least $120,000 in damages were caused by the blaze. The American Red Cross is assisting the two people displaced.

The Fire Department warns the public to hire professional bee removal service for any bee problems.

“They use safe methods and have the necessary equipment to do the job without injury.”

