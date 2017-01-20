All lanes of US 95 now open after crash near Charleston

All lanes of northbound and southbound U.S. Highway 95 are open after at least one crash that affected both sides of the highway.

Nevada Highway Patrol’s incident tracker showed a crash on the southbound side of U.S. 95, near Charleston Boulevard, was reported at 6:38 a.m. and a second collision on the northbound side was reported just a few minutes later.

Both are listed as injury crashes. Lanes on both sides of the highway were almost completely shut down, but the Regional Transportation Commission reported just before 8 a.m. they had all reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Find @MaxMichor on Twitter.