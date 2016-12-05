Allegiant Air flight lands safely in Las Vegas after in-flight emergency

Allegiant Air Flight 434 from Las Vegas to Knoxville, Tennessee, turned around Monday morning and landed safely in Las Vegas after an in-flight equipment failure.

McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said the aircraft experienced a navigational equipment failure and declared an in-flight emergency.

The plane, a McDonnell Douglas MD-80, landed safely at 10:47 a.m. with 146 passengers, Crews said. The flight had departed about 9 a.m.

An Allegiant spokeswoman said the issue was with part of the navigation display and was not a navigational failure. Air traffic control dispatched trucks as a precaution.

A replacement aircraft will take the passengers on to Knoxville at about 1 p.m., according to the airline. Passengers were given meal vouchers and $100 for future travel on Allegiant.

“We apologize to our passengers for the inconvenience and disruption to their plans,” the airline said in a statement.

