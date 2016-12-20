Apartments are being evacuated while police work barricade situation

Apartments are being evacuated Monday night while Las Vegas police work a barricade situation in connection with an officer-involved shooting earlier Monday.

Police are looking for a suspect who may have been involved in the attempted robbery-turned-officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon at West Flamingo Animal Hospital, 5445 W. Flamingo Road.

The robber is believed to be inside an apartment complex on the 3800 block of Wynn Road near Arville Street, said the Metropolitan Police Department in a statement. Police set up perimeters and began evacuations just after 5:30 p.m., Metro Lt. Steve Summers said.

Viking Road is closed and drivers should use alternate routes.

The investigation is active on the 5400 block of West Flamingo Road. No other details are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.