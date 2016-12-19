Arizona man identified as victim of fatal weekend crash in Las Vegas

An Arizona man killed in a Saturday traffic accident on East Russell Road in Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The office said Monday it has not completed its autopsy or determined the cause of death of Richard Paul Jacklin, 64, of Lake Havasu City.

Las Vegas’ Metropolitan Police Department said preliminary indications suggested Jacklin may have suffered a medical episode when he drove a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee out of a driveway from New Silver Bowl Park, then crossed all east and west lanes of East Russell Road before striking a block wall at the Silver Pines Apartments, 6650 E Russell Road.

Jacklin reportedly died at Henderson Hospital at about 5 p.m., a little more than an hour after the accident.