Badlands fight argued in Las Vegas courtroom

Attorneys for the city of Las Vegas and a developer argued Thursday in court that the City Council should have a chance to decide the fate of a controversial plan to develop the Badlands golf course before a judge weighs in.

The nearly three-hour hearing in 8th Judicial District Court largely centered on the language of a state statute regulating planned developments and if public notice requirements were followed when the development was proposed.

A group of homeowners from the nearby Queensridge community filed a lawsuit in late 2015 against the city and three limited liability companies that own portions of the 250-acre course to stop plans to put a residential development on the course that their properties overlook. Two development applications to build homes on the closed course are pending at City Hall.

EHB Cos. attorney Jim Jimmerson called the lawsuit “frivolous,” asserting a landowner has a right to develop his own property.

City Attorney Philip Byrnes called the issue “very hotly contested,” and said the city could face litigation whether it approves or shoots down the development.

Byrnes also distanced the city from developers’ allegations that opponents of the proposal aim to extort the developer.

“We don’t agree, we think it’s improper and we repudiate it,” Byrnes said.

Todd Bice, the attorney representing the homeowners, argued the developers tried to subdivide the golf course property in a way that would avoid public notice and hearing requirements.

“We have standing. Our rights have been violated,” Bice said.

Judge Nancy Allf denied a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. No timetable was given for when a ruling will be made.

The Planning Commission and the council will consider the development proposals on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15, respectively.

