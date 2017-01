A barricade situation is underway Monday evening in the northwest valley.

The suspect is refusing to leave a home on the 6900 block of Raleigh Avenue, near North Rainbow Boulevard and West Gowan Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Steve Summers said.

Broadriver Drive is closed in both directions. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

