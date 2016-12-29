Bicyclist killed after collision with truck in south Las Vegas

A bicyclist died early Thursday morning after he was hit by a truck in the south valley.

The man was struck near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue about 7:37 a.m. Thursday and died on the scene, according to Las Vegas police spokesperson Laura Meltzer.

Southbound Eastern is closed just south of the intersection, Meltzer said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner when his next of kin have been notified.

