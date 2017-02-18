Canadian visitor believed to be victim of SpeedVegas Lamborghini crash

The Clark County coroner said his office is working to “scientifically identify” the customer who was killed Sunday in a crash at SpeedVegas.

“We have a very good idea of who this is,” Coroner John Fudenberg said Friday afternoon.

While the office has not identified the victim, indications are that he was Canadian real estate agent Craig Sherwood.

Sherwood, 37, was in town for a real estate conference, his friend Tunde Tokunboh said earlier this week in a phone interview.

The website of Keller Williams Realty lists Sherwood as a sales representative in the Toronto area. The company hosted a conference for its employees in Las Vegas this week.

“We are profoundly saddened to lose such a valued team member,” company spokesman Darryl Frost wrote in an email Tuesday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And our hearts and prayers are with the family during this time of grief.”

Sherwood’s family could not be reached for comment.

Tokunboh said he and Sherwood attended high school together in Toronto.

“He was an amazing, amazing soul,” Tokunboh said.

Sherwood excelled at sports and in business, his friend said.

Tokunboh said he and his circle of friends stepped up to be supportive of one another after news of Sherwood’s death spread.

“We were blessed to have him as a friend as long as we did,” Tokunboh said.

Colin Bradford, who also is listed as a Toronto area agent on Keller Williams’ website, wrote in a Facebook post that Sherwood “loved being loved.”

“He was charming, confident, and carried it with grace,” he wrote.

Bradford wrote that Sherwood was competitive, yet humble.

“Craig was always the centre of our universe and that’s how he wanted it to be,” Bradford wrote.

Sherwood said in a 2015 informational video that he received his real estate license in 2005 and moved to the career full time about six years later.

A profile of Sherwood, listed on The Sherwood Realty Group’s website, indicates he “consistently runs one of the Top 10 real estate teams in Canada.” The group is part of Keller Williams.

“In his spare time, he loves to spend time with his family, playing games with his young son and going to the movies with his wife,” according to the profile. “He also loves watching and playing basketball.”

Two people were killed Sunday when a Lamborghini Aventador crashed into a wall at the SpeedVegas track and burst into flames. The other victim was identified as 59-year-old driving instructor Gil Ben-Kely.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.