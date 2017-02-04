Posted Updated 

Candlelight vigil ceremony honors 136 people killed on Nevada highways

Emily Bennett, left, comforts another vigil attendee during a ceremony for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Emily Bennett takes a photo of a lantern symbolizing a lost loved one during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Mourners watch National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of victims of traffic accidents during a candlelight vigil on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Teressa Sparks, right, watches National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of those lost during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of car accident victims during a candlelight vigil held by NHP on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees at a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents watch National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of those lost on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of car accident victims during a candlelight vigil held by NHP on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of car accident victims during a candlelight vigil held by NHP on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

National Highway Patrol officers light candles in remembrance of car accident victims during a candlelight vigil held by NHP on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHP Capt. Daniel Solow bends down to light a candle in remembrance of a car accident victim during a candlelight vigil held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Gary Waddell provides the opening words during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHP Capt. Daniel Solow listens to the invocation by Pastor Rodger Johnson during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHP Sgt. Wayne Prosser lights the last candle of the evening during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NHP Sgt. Wayne Prosser lights the last candle of the evening during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nevada Senate Minority leader Aaron Ford lights the ceremonial first candle during a vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Members of the National Highway Patrol listen to Pastor Rodger Johnson give the invocation during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the NHP on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Emily Bennett, middle, listens to Major Thom Jackson speak during a candlelight vigil for victims of traffic accidents held by the National Highway Patrol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Southern Nevada residents and officials gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember the 136 people who lost their lives in traffic crashes on Nevada highways last year.

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command held its inaugural candlelight vigil outside its Sunset Road headquarters. Similar events took place in Elko and Reno.

Seventy-one of those who died in Nevada fell under the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command. That’s one less fatality than the jurisdiction had last year.

Several officials spoke, among them state Sen. Aaron Ford, who lit the ceremonial first candle. Troopers then lit the remaining battery-powered candles, which were placed in paper bags with cut-out designs. Each bore the name of a person who died and the date of the crash.

Those in attendance included law enforcement officials from multiple agencies, judges, community representatives, legislative representatives, and friends and family of those who died.Nevada traffic fatalities, 2004-2016 (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“We report these statistics, but they’re so much more than a statistic,” trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. “They’re people’s lives.”

Stuenkel said one of the best preventive measures drivers can take is to wear a seat belt. Out of the 49 vehicular crashes in 2016, 24 victims were not wearing seat belts.

“It’s one of the only things, besides being a safe driver yourself, that you can do to protect yourself against other drivers on the road,” she said.

Desireé Iñiquez attended the vigil with family members to mourn her father, 59-year-old Larry Long, who was struck and killed by a semitrailer while riding his motorcycle in October.

“I have never had such a wonderful outpouring from people I didn’t know,” Iñiquez said tearfully after the ceremony. “I really don’t know of any other place that has ever done something like that.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 