Car with girl, 5, inside stolen near Las Vegas; child found safe hours later

A 5-year-old girl was returned to her mother Sunday night after a man stole a car with the child inside from a truck stop northeast of Las Vegas.

The girl was traveling with her father, a friend and another young child in a Buick Lacrosse. About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they stopped at Love’s Travel Stop, 12501 Apex Great Basin Way, near Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The father, friend and the other child got out of the car at the truck stop, but they left the girl and keys inside. A man stole the Lacrosse with the girl in it, Gordon said.

The Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were called to the scene and began their investigation, but a few hours later they received a call from the girl’s mother. The girl and the car had been returned to her home in Caliente.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the house and found the girl safe and sound. The man who stole the car has been detained.

