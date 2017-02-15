Cause of death determined for pedestrian struck by a vehicle in September

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in September died of blunt force trauma, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said the pedestrian, Sidni Jacobs, 73, was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on East Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway when she was struck by a vehicle heading west on Flamingo.

Because the collision did not meet Metro’s requirements for a callout, the department did not respond. In December, Jacobs was pronounced dead at Kindred Hospital. A Clark County coroner’s office autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt-force trauma related to the crash.

This was the 127th fatal traffic collision Metro investigated in 2016.

