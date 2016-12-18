Check out these home safety tips as cold snap hits Las Vegas Valley

The first cold snap of the season coming to the valley this weekend; temperatures are forecast to go below freezing in most parts of the city.

So, the Las Vegas Fire Department is offering cold safety tips.

— Keep anything that can burn, such as clothing, furniture, mattresses and paper products at least 3 feet from any heat sources.

— When the furnaces are used for the first time after a long layoff, built up dirt and dust will burn off, causing a burning smell, a light haze or white smoke. If the smoke is dark gray or black and the furnace rumbles, leave the house and call 911.

— If you use a fireplace, make sure the damper is open and the chimney flue is clear to allow smoke and gases to escape properly. Discard ashes into a pail of water and let them soak for several hours before discarding.

— Use wood or logs bought in stores in fireplaces that are designed for solid fuels. Do not use solid fuels in natural gas fireplaces.

— If a pipe freezes because of cold temperatures, do not use a torch or flame to thaw the pipe. The sudden temperature increase will cause the ice to expand quickly and explode.

— Don’t use extension cords with electric space heaters. Extension cords can overheat and set combustible items on fire.

— Have furnaces checked by a qualified technician and change the air filters to the furnace once monthly.

— Do not let your car run in the garage to heat up. Even with the garage door open, lethal levels of carbon monoxide from the exhaust pipe can seep into the home.

— Never run an electric generator or other fossil fuel appliance in the home, including the garage. These devices produce carbon monoxide gas.

— Make sure your smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm are in working condition.

