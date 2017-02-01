City Council to allow nightclubs along stretch of Las Vegas Blvd. between Charleston, Fremont

The Las Vegas City Council opted Wednesday to allow nightclubs along a roughly mile-long stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard between Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.

The change lifts a restriction of nightclubs within 500 feet of single-family homes along that stretch of the boulevard. it applies to properties at least a quarter-acre in size and a building with at least 5,000 square feet devoted to the nightclub use.

Neighboring property owners have expressed concern about nightclubs being allowed along that stretch, which falls partially in a civic and business district that was designated in the downtown master plan the City Council adopted last year.

John S. Park Neighborhood Association President Dayvid Figler told council members before their vote that because neighbors have expressed concern about the change and felt left out of the discussion, that it should be examined further. However, the council unanimously approved the change without discussion.

