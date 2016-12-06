City of Las Vegas debuting new data-driven performance management initiative

The city of Las Vegas is debuting Results Vegas, a new data-driven performance management initiative, to improve services, affect City Hall decision making and engage the community.

The city’s departments are setting goals toward advancing neighborhood livability, growing economy, community risk reduction and high-performing government.

The data will be accessible for the public online at resultsvegas.lasvegasnevada.gov

The new performance management initiative stems from a new look at how to improve services and community engagement with assistance from the What Works Cities Initiative, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies. What Works Cities is a $42 million program former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg funded. Las Vegas applied to the program last year and was added a year ago.

The initiative uses data from the city of Las Vegas’ open data portal, such as transportation mobility, economic diversification, education, community risk reduction and homelessness, and organizes it into interactive dashboards.

City management will use the information to improve city planning, budget, funding, programs and policies.