Clark County 3rd in nation for population gain

You may have noticed some unfamiliar faces around town recently.

Clark County welcomed 46,375 new residents — an average of 127 per day — between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, according to annual population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Only Maricopa County, Arizona, and Harris County, Texas, saw a higher number of new arrivals over the same period. The county that includes Phoenix grew by 81,360 residents, while the county that takes in most of the Houston area grew by 56,587 residents, the Census Bureau said.

As of July 1, Clark County was home to just under 2.16 million people, a 2.2 percent increase over the previous 12-month period.

According to the Census Bureau, Nevada’s most populous county saw 27,352 births, 16,501 deaths and 34,301 new residents move here during the year ending July 1. Almost 6,600 of those recent arrivals came from another country.

The Census numbers are slightly lower than the state’s official population estimates, which pegged Clark County’s July 1 population at closer to 2.17 million, an increase of 47,828 or 2.3 percent over the previous year.

Nevada as a whole saw its population increase by 1.9 percent to just over 2.95 million between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, according to the state figures released Monday by the Nevada State Demographer’s Office.

STATE NEARS 3 MILLION RESIDENTS

Though Nevada has seen its growth rate slow since the pre-recession boom in early 2000s, and the state is on track to welcome its 3 millionth resident by July 1, 2018. And it’s not all thanks to transplants from other places.

“Overall, Nevada’s population is increasing due to natural increase, and migration has been playing less of a role,” said state demographer Jeff Hardcastle.

Nevada ranked as the nation’s second fastest-growing state behind Utah in state-by-state estimates released by the Census Bureau in December.

According to the Census figures released Thursday, remote and sparsely populated San Juan County, at the southeastern corner of Utah, ranked as the nation’s fastest growing county by percentage from July 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016. Utah’s Wasatch and Jaub counties also cracked the top 10, as did three counties in Texas, and one county each from Iowa, Florida, Oregon and Washington.

Among metropolitan areas, the Las Vegas Valley ranked as the nation’s 14th fastest-growing by number and 25th fastest-growing by percentage. Only three other metro areas also cracked the Census Bureau’s top 25 in both categories: Austin-Round Rock, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida.

The Census Bureau figures are available at census.gov. The official state estimates can be found on under the “Publications” tab on the Nevada Department of Taxation’s website.

In the coming months, the Census Bureau will release its 2016 population estimates for cities and towns, as well as national, state and county estimates by age, sex and ethnicity.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com. Follow @refriedbrean on Twitter.