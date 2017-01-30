Posted Updated 

Clark County coroner identifies woman who died after driving through 3 backyards

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman who drove her car through three central valley backyards and died Thursday night might have had a medical episode, police say. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A woman who died after driving her car through three residential backyards has been identified.

She was Courtney Lynn Shoemaker, 48, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The Metropolitan Police Department said she lived in North Las Vegas.

Shoemaker’s car jumped the curb on Alta Drive east of South Decatur Boulevard Thursday evening, Metro said. The car narrowly missed hitting homes.

Crews found Shoemaker dead at the scene.

Friends of Shoemaker have created a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs.

