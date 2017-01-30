Clark County coroner identifies woman who died after driving through 3 backyards

A woman who died after driving her car through three residential backyards has been identified.

She was Courtney Lynn Shoemaker, 48, the Clark County coroner’s office said. The Metropolitan Police Department said she lived in North Las Vegas.

Shoemaker’s car jumped the curb on Alta Drive east of South Decatur Boulevard Thursday evening, Metro said. The car narrowly missed hitting homes.

Crews found Shoemaker dead at the scene.

Friends of Shoemaker have created a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.