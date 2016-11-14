Clark County coroner IDs 2 men killed in Saturday night crash

The Clark County coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a crash Saturday night in the northwest valley.

Robert Roberts, 23, and Jermaine Lovell Asher, 22, were making a U-turn in a Hyundai Sonata about 8:10 p.m., near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road, when the car was struck by a Chevrolet Camaro, Las Vegas police said.

Roberts and Asher both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 25-year-old man driving the Chevrolet, Willie Worthams, was speeding.

Worthams was taken to University Medical Center. Police said he showed signs of impairment and was arrested on two counts of DUI involving death and two counts of reckless driving involving death.

The crash is under investigation.

Contact Raven Jackson at rjackson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @ravenmjackson on Twitter.