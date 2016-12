The Clark County coroner has released the name of a man found dead under suspicious circumstances earlier this month.

James Allred, 69, was found dead Dec. 22 inside a home in the 700 block of Palmhurst Drive, near Buffalo and Alta drives.

Las Vegas police homicide detectives are investigating his death.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.