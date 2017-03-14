Clark County coroner IDs man who died after stumbling into traffic

The pedestrian who died after stumbling into traffic Sunday night in the central valley has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the man as 54-year-old Felipe Cruz of Las Vegas.

Cruz was crossing North Eastern Avenue at East Ogden Avenue about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when he staggered from the sidewalk into the travel lanes and was hit by a woman driving a 2003 Honda Civic, Las Vegas police said at the time of the crash.

At first, officers did not think Cruz needed to go to the hospital because his injuries did not appear to be too severe, police said. As paramedics spent more time with him, they determined he needed to be transported.

Cruz died Monday at University Medical Center. The coroner determined he died from blunt force injuries, and the death has been ruled an accident.

