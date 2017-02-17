Clark County coroner IDs motorcyclist who died after Wednesday crash

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died Thursday after a Wednesday night crash in the central valley.

Joseph Corcelle, 40, died early Thursday morning at University Medical Center after a fiery crash near West Charleston Boulevard and South Arville Street that sent five other people to the hospital.

Corcelle was driving a motorcycle that crashed into the side of a 2015 Toyota Corolla at the intersection. The woman riding with him was taken to the medical center in critical condition.

The driver and passengers of the Corolla suffered minor injuries.

