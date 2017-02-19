Posted 

Clark County sees spike in motorcycle fatalities

video_7794428_0.mov
Motorcycle fatalities increased by more than 50 percent (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs007_7794428.jpg
Kenzy Brooks of North Las Vegas listens to instructor Patrick Soles during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs001_7794428.jpgBuy Photo
Instructor Mike "Pilot" Nelson, right, talks with participants during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs008_7794428.jpg
Motorcyclists participate in a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb10-17_7794428.jpgBuy Photo
Motorcycle and scooter fatalities in Nevada (Gabriel Utasi/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_motor_fatal1_082316_7794428.jpg
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on the Interstate 15 offramp at the D Street exit on Aug. 23, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_95-fatal-jan25-17bt02_7794428.jpg
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 95 near the Rainbow Boulevard exit on Jan. 24, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_hendo_fatal_120616bt01_7794428.jpg
Henderson Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson on Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_hazelwood-crash-jul19-16bt02_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street on July 19, 2016. A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

web1_flamingo-crash_011915cs_003_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police respond to the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and one car on Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on Jan. 19, 2015. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_copy_motor20161121_010249_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash where a motorcyclist died Nov. 21, 2016. The motorcyclist was suspected of having raced a white Chevrolet Corvette on eastbound Sahara before crashing into the back of a dark-colored Toyota Yaris, police said. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_brf-mlk-crash05-jun23-16_7794428.jpg
A critical-injury crash involving a motorcycle and a four-door vehicle shut down traffic in the intersection of Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas on June 22, 2016. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_brf-maryland-crash-dec21-16bt01_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash involving a motorcycle near South Maryland Parkway and East Vegas Valley Drive on Dec. 20, 2016. A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a hit-and-run crash. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

web1_15fatal_062315db_001_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 15 just south of Cheyenne Avenue on June 23, 2015. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_moto_crash_020116bt02_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a car at Pecos and Gowan roads on March 2, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

web1_moto_crash_020116bt01_7794428.jpg
Las Vegas police investigate a crash between a motorcycle and a car at Pecos and Gowan roads on March 2, 2016, in North Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

web1_brf-flamingo-fatal_051816gh_003_7794428.jpg
Investigators examine the scene where a motorcycle and a car collided on Swenson Street north of Flamingo Road on May 18, 2016. The motorcyclist died in the crash. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @RJgreg09

web1_brf-henderson-fatal-dec07bt03_7794428.jpg
Henderson police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and car at Sun City Anthem Drive and Thunder Bay Avenue in Henderson on Dec. 6, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs002_7794428.jpg
Instructor Mike "Pilot" Nelson, right, talks with participants during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs003_7794428.jpg
Instructor Patrick Soles, left, demonstrates during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course as participants and another instructor, Mike "Pilot" Nelson, right, look on at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs004_7794428.jpg
Instructor Mike "Pilot" Nelson, center, directs participants during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs005_7794428.jpg
Instructor Mike "Pilot" Nelson, right, talks with Jason Craft of Las Vegas during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs006_7794428.jpg
Jason Craft of Las Vegas listens to instructor Patrick Soles during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

web1_motorcycle-deaths-2016-feb03-17_020517_cs009_7794428.jpg
Instructor Patrick Soles, right, directs participants during a College of Southern Nevada motorcycle safety course at the college's Henderson campus on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

By RACHEL HERSHKOVITZ
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Motorcycle fatalities increased by more than 50 percent last year in Clark County, according to data provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

While 32 motorcyclists died in crashes in 2015, 49 motorcyclists died in 2016 — an increase of 53 percent.

Pinpointing an exact reason for the spike can prove difficult, said Peter Vander Aa, administrator of the department’s motorcycle safety program. He said likely causes include drug and alcohol impairment and an increase in aggressive driving.

“Impaired riding remains the number one cause of motorcyclist fatalities,” he said in an email. “The incidence of drugs, or a combination of drugs and alcohol, has been rising steadily in Clark, and statewide, since 2013.”

The 2016 information regarding DUIs is preliminary until summer, when the department finalizes its data, fatality analyst Julie Gallagher with the Department of Public Safety said.

In 2015, a total of 43 motorcyclists and scooter drivers died in Clark County. Of those, data show, 65 percent were impaired by alcohol, drugs or both.

Motorcycle fatalities may be harder to control from a public safety standpoint because motorcycles themselves present unique dangers, Vander Aa said.

“Motorcycles do not have bumpers, crumple zones, airbags, and a metal structure around them,” Vander Aa said. For motorcyclists, “the only protection is the riding gear they are wearing.”

Once in a crash, a motorcyclist’s prospects are bleak, Vander Aa said. A motorcyclist inevitably will be ejected, hitting another vehicle, the road or some other structure.

According to the state Department of Public Safety, motorcyclists are 26 times more likely to die in crashes. The department has launched an initiative called “Zero Fatalities” to curtail traffic deaths.

The campaign shares public safety tips for pedestrians, drivers and motorcyclists. It recommends that car drivers allow for three or four seconds of distance behind a motorcycle. Motorcycles should occupy a full lane of road to avoid collisions.

More than just a helmet can benefit motorcyclists. The Zero Fatalities campaign recommends sturdy footwear for motorcyclists, long pants, a full-length jacket, gloves and eye protection.

Vander Aa similarly suggests that motorcyclists don high-quality and high-visibility gear and dress as if a crash were imminent.

Motorcyclists also should take classes and practice emergency stopping, he said.

“Ride like you’re invisible. Be constantly watching for other traffic. Be ready for anything,” Vander Aa said.

Laura Gryder from the Center for Traffic Safety Research said other factors may have contributed to the surge in Clark County’s motorcycle deaths.

“The economic rebound could be an influence,” she said, adding that “just having more money” in one’s pocket may encourage increased driving.

But Vander Aa said the number of motorcyclists on the road is not rising much. Over the past five years, the number has only increased about 2 percent a year.

“We’re not seeing huge, huge numbers of people registering motorcycles,” Vander Aa said.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 