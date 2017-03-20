Clark County tops list of ‘non-cooperative jurisdictions’ on immigration

Clark County had the highest number of immigration detainers issued to a “non-cooperative jurisdiction” in the last week of January, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security report published Monday.

From Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, the county received 51 “detainers” — requests for local authorities to hold potentially deportable inmates for up to 48 hours — from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That means the Southern Nevada County received the most detainers among “jurisdictions that do not comply with detainers on a routine basis,” the report said.

The report is the first “Declined Detainer Outcome Report,” which are required to be released weekly under an executive order issued in January by President Donald Trump. The release is meant to “highlight jurisdictions that choose not to cooperate with ICE detainers or requests for notification, therefore potentially endangering Americans,” the agency said in a news release.

The report does not note the outcome of the detainer requests and describes Clark County as having a “policy of non-cooperation.”

The Metropolitan Police Department, which runs the county jail, did not immediately comment on the report.

The department has indicated it has been cooperating with federal immigration authorities this year after several years ohe department in previous years had stopped detaining undocumented immigrants at the jail for more than 48 hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

