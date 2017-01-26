Class-action suits claim Facebook misled investors, advertisers

A Las Vegas law firm is pursuing class-action lawsuits against Facebook Inc. that accuse the social networking giant of defrauding shareholders and advertisers when it failed to disclose miscalculations in video metrics used to boost revenue.

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in Las Vegas and San Francisco, claim that top Facebook executives learned in April 2015 that the company had for a year overstated the duration of video views on the site by up to 80 percent, and then sold off company stock in unprecedented quantities while concealing the error from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the public.

It was not until September that Facebook publicly admitted the mistake, after a Wall Street Journal article revealed concerns among ad buyers who had learned of it privately. But quarterly statements issued soon after that disclosure “omitted any mention of the metric errors, possible litigation, or revenue losses resulting from the faulty advertising metrics,” one of the lawsuits states.

More flaws in Facebook’s advertising metrics were made public in the ensuing weeks. In early November, Facebook announced decreased future ad revenue, and the company’s stock value dropped by $4 billion the following day.

Las Vegas law firm Eglet Prince filed the lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs living in Nevada and elsewhere who either bought shares in the company or purchased video advertisements. The lawsuit filed in Nevada seeks class-action status on behalf of shareholders. The lawsuit filed in California seeks class-action status on behalf of advertisers.

Facebook artificially inflated average viewing time because it did not include views of less than three seconds when it calculated those metrics.

“That’s like a professional ballplayer getting to discount all of his strikeouts,” said attorney Robert Eglet. Eglet said advertisers were “grossly misled about just how much of their advertising dollars were going to waste.”

The Nevada lawsuit names as individual defendants Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Financial Officer David Wehner, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Product Officer Christopher Cox, Chief Technology Officer Michael Schroepfer, former Chief Accounting Officer Jaspal Athwal, Vice President and General Counsel Colin Stretch, Company Director Jan Koum, and Vice President David Fischer as individual defendants.

Zuckerberg is accused of selling millions of Facebook shares while in possession of adverse information that was not disclosed in corporate filings, and the other executives named in the lawsuit are accused of selling anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of shares.

No one at Facebook could be reached for immediate comment.

The lawsuits describe advertising as Facebook’s “single most important revenue source.”

“By misrepresenting the average time its millions of consumers spent watching posted advertising videos, Facebook induced advertisers … to continue to purchase advertising they would not have otherwised purchased,” lawyers assert in the lawsuit filed in California. They also claim it led ad buyers to pay a higher price than they otherwise would have paid.

The advertisers’ suit was filed in late October, and earlier this week, it was joined with another case brought against Facebook by ad buyers who present essentially the same allegations. The shareholders’ suit was filed in late November.

