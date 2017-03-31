Cleanup begins as winds continue to whip Southern Nevada

Potentially dangerous gusts continued to hit Southern Nevada Friday as repair crews labored to restore power and clean up the mess left behind by a powerful windstorm that grounded airline flights, flipped semi-trucks, toppled light poles onto cars.

Thousands of NV Energy customers were still without power early Friday as a result of Thursday’s damaging storm, which produced gusts of up to 84 mph in Las Vegas but apparently caused no serious injuries. As of 5:30 a.m., the energy provider reported about 4,700 customers were still without power in Clark County, down from approximately 17,000 late Thursday.

The utility reminded people to treat downed power lines as dangerous and to avoid them while crews work to restore power.

A wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect through 9 p.m. said gusty winds that could reach into the 50 mph range continued to pose a risk of damage to roofs, trees and unsecured structures.

It also warned that the winds could create dangerous travel conditions due to strong crosswinds that could cause drivers to lose control and areas of dramatically reduced visibility from blowing dust.

The winds were expected to diminish overnight, with breezy conditions forecast on Saturday. Sunday was expected to be calm, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

