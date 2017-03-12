Coroner identifies Las Vegas woman killed by pickup truck near shopping center

A pedestrian killed Saturday by a pickup truck in the northwest valley has been identified as a 60-year-old woman.

She was Maria Becerra of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Just before 4 p.m., Becerra was hit by a 2008 Dodge Ram on the 7200 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. She died at the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said Saturday.

The Dodge’s driver was turning right, onto Lake Mead Boulevard out of a shopping center, when the crash happened, Rogers said. While the driver was looking “to the left for a clear break in traffic,” he accelerated out of the parking lot and ran over the woman who was on the sidewalk in front of his truck.

Becerra’s death is the 25th traffic-related fatality recorded by Metro in 2017.

Cause and manner of death are still pending, the coroner’s office said.

