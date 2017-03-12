Coroner identifies Ohio man killed in Friday crash; driver faces DUI charges

A man who died in a two-car west valley crash Friday has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

He was 62-year-old David Milczewski of Chardon, Ohio.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am traveling north on El Capitan Way tried to turn left onto Spring Mountain Road and crashed into a 2010 Mazda 3 that was traveling eastbound, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The Mazda’s four occupants went to University Medical Center, Metro said, including two people sharing the last name of the decedent. Milczewski died at UMC; the other three passengers suffered moderate injuries, Metro said.

The Pontiac’s driver, 25-year-old Jose Alberto Ayon Zaragoza, displayed signs of impairment, police said. He faces DUI charges and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Milczewski’s death is the 24th traffic-related fatality recorded by Metro in 2017.

