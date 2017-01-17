Coroner identifies remains found in south Las Vegas Valley in December

The remains found in the south valley about a month ago have been identified by the Clark County coroner.

On Dec. 15, Las Vegas police responded to the 4300 block of West Russell Road about 2 p.m. to investigate a report of apparent human remains behind a fence in the area.

The Clark County coroner has identified the remains as those of 61-year-old Lafayette Richardson. His city of residence is unknown.

Richardson’s cause and manner of death are pending.

